French police arrests five people after northern Paris raid
November 18, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

French police arrests five people after northern Paris raid

French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - At least five people are being held for questioning by French police in a suburb in northern Paris following a raid on Islamic State militants suspected of being behind Friday’s attacks, Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

A woman blew herself up at the house during the raid, it added.

“Three men who were entrenched in the apartment were removed and are being held in for questioning,” the prosecutor’s office said. Another man and a woman who were in the vicinity of the apartment, where the attackers were holed up, are also being questioned, the prosecutor said.

French police were involved in a prolonged shootout in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis early on Wednesday, where a Belgian Islamic State militant suspected of masterminding last week’s attacks was believed to be holed up.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

