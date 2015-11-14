FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says 'terrorists' at Paris Bataclan hall killed
November 14, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hollande says 'terrorists' at Paris Bataclan hall killed

People react as they take shelter during police operations next to the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gunmen who stormed a Paris concert hall killing several people and taking hostages have been killed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday, adding that France would be ruthless against those who carried out the attacks.

“The terrorists who were not far from here were killed,” Hollande said on television after visiting a security command center near the Bataclan concert hall where the gunmen held people hostage before an assault by security forces.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander nd Ralph Boulton

