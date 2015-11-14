Hollande says 'terrorists' at Paris Bataclan hall killed

PARIS (Reuters) - Gunmen who stormed a Paris concert hall killing several people and taking hostages have been killed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday, adding that France would be ruthless against those who carried out the attacks.

“The terrorists who were not far from here were killed,” Hollande said on television after visiting a security command center near the Bataclan concert hall where the gunmen held people hostage before an assault by security forces.