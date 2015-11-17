FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium puts more troops on streets after Paris attacks
November 17, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium puts more troops on streets after Paris attacks

Belgian soldiers patrol in the streets, after security was tightened in Belgium following the Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium said on Tuesday it would raise to 520 the number of soldiers helping police secure its cities in the wake of Friday’s attacks in Paris, which have been blamed in part on Belgian Islamist networks.

The government said it would add 300 troops to those already patrolling public areas as a manhunt continues for Salah Abdeslam, who is wanted in connection with the attacks in which more than 120 people were killed.

Two of the attackers were Frenchmen resident in Belgium. Both died when they blew themselves up at the scene of the assault. Belgian police have arrested seven people since Friday in connection with the attack but have released all but two.

Belgium has stepped up its national alert level to three on a four tiered scale. It also canceled an international soccer friendly between Belgium and Spain that was scheduled in Brussels on Tuesday evening.

Soldiers have become a familiar presence on the streets of Brussels since police said they foiled a plot in January, shortly after the attacks on the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and other targets in Paris.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Raissa Kasolowsky

