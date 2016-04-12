Three detained in Brussels over Paris attacks investigation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Three people were detained and taken in for questioning after a house search in Brussels related to November’s militant attacks in Paris, Belgium’s federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The house searches were carried out in the southern Brussels neighborhood of Uccle, prosecutors said, adding they would not give details as to why the people were detained.
A judge would decide tomorrow whether the people detained would be held further.
Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott