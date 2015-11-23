FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian prosecutors say man charged with link to Paris attacks
November 23, 2015 / 6:18 PM / 2 years ago

Belgian prosecutors say man charged with link to Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors on Monday said they have charged a man with participating in the Paris attacks in an ongoing investigation in Brussels, which is currently on maximum security alert.

He is being held in custody. Another 15 people who were arrested in an operation on Sunday night have been released after being questioned, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Two of five people detained earlier on Monday were also released, it said.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alison Williams

