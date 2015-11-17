Belgium hits back at French criticism over lax intelligence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium hit back on Tuesday at French complaints that it had dropped the ball in investigations into Islamist militants involved in last Friday’s attacks in Paris.

French President Francois Hollande told parliament on Monday the coordinated suicide bombings and shootings which killed at least 129 people had been planned in Belgium.

A French intelligence source, commenting on Belgium’s security resources, told AFP: “The Belgians just aren’t up to it”.

The comments drew wide coverage in media in Belgium, where officials scrambled to defend the country’s record.

“A priori, there were only three individuals involved who came from Belgium, that means five were French,” Guy Rapaille, the head of Belgium’s intelligence oversight committee, told state broadcaster RTBF.

“It will be up to the investigation to decide where the attacks were planned. We cannot decide in advance who are the ones responsible,” he added.

France has identified two of the suicide attackers as Frenchmen who were living in Belgium. An international arrest warrant has also been issued for the brother of one of the attackers, another Frenchman who was living in Molenbeek, a poor district of Brussels home to many Muslim immigrants which is now at the center of investigations into the attacks.

Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens pointed to Belgian police uncovering a jihadist cell in the eastern Belgian town of Verviers in January and foiling a plan to launch an attack in Belgium.

“After Verviers, other countries congratulated us,” Geens told RTBF.

“Now, just like others, we were unable to prevent things from happening. If there is blame, I do not mind looking into it when the time is right.”