Belgium holds two on suspicion of links to Paris attacks
December 3, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium holds two on suspicion of links to Paris attacks

A Belgian soldier patrols along a street during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium is holding two suspects on suspicion of participating in terrorist activities, prosecutors said on Thursday, bringing the number of people it has charged over links to the Paris attacks to eight.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that French national Samir Z., born in 1995, had been detained at Brussels airport on Sunday as he was boarding a plane bound for Morocco.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of having attempted to go to Syria at least twice in 2015 and is considered to be part of the entourage of Bilal Hadfi, one of the Paris suicide bombers who had been living in Belgium.

Belgian Pierre N., born in 1987, was also detained during a search at his home in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on Sunday morning.

Both appeared before a court on Thursday, prosecutors said, confirming they would remain in custody for a month.

Attacks on Paris bars, restaurants, a soccer stadium and a concert hall killed 130 people on Nov. 13, and Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
