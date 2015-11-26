FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels mosque powder scare turns out to be false alarm
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Brussels mosque powder scare turns out to be false alarm

Belgian firefighters and an expert investigate outside the Grand Mosque in Brussels, Belgium November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Firecrews and decontamination teams attended a major mosque in Brussels close to the European Union headquarters on Thursday to investigate a suspect powder that police later said turned out to be flour.

Reuters journalists saw about a dozen emergency vehicles, including police, outside the Islamic and Cultural Centre of Belgium, a large Saudi-established institution including a mosque situated 200 meters from the European Commission.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said it had taken a call from the mosque from a person saying they believed that they had found anthrax powder, prompting the deployment of specialist crews. A police spokesman later said the substance was flour.

Since the Paris attacks on Nov. 13 by French and Belgian Islamic State militants, there have been reports of threats against mosques used by Belgium’s half million Muslims, among them some from an unknown group calling itself Christian State.

Reporting by Miranda Alexander-Webber; Writing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
