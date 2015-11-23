FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium detains five more people in raids on Monday
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium detains five more people in raids on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has detained five more people following raids on Monday morning in the Brussels and Liege regions as it searches the country’s links to the Paris attacks, federal prosecutors said.

The federal prosecutors’ office said it had carried out five raids in the Brussels area and two around the eastern city of Liege.

It detained 16 people in raids in Brussels and Charleroi on Sunday evening. A sum of 26,000 euros was seized during one of the searches. All other items seized during house searches were being examined, the prosecutors said.

They also said that an incident on Sunday evening near Liege that involved a BMW car failing to stop for a routine check was not related to the Paris attacks investigation.

“The vehicle was identified. Further enquiries showed that there is no link at all with the ongoing operation,” the prosecutors said.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.