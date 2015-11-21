Weapons found at home of Paris attacks suspect: prosecutors

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian federal prosecutors said on Saturday that investigators had found some weapons at the home of a person charged on Friday with terrorism offences related to last week’s attacks in Paris.

The prosecutors’ office said in a statement that neither explosives nor a suicide belt had been found during the search. It did not give details of the weapons actually found.

An investigating judge charged the person, who was not identified, on Friday with participating in terrorist attacks and in the activities of a terrorist organization.