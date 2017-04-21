FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man flagged over possible link to Paris shootings turned himself in - Belga agency
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 4 months ago

Man flagged over possible link to Paris shootings turned himself in - Belga agency

Policías asegurando los Campos Elíseos tras un tiroteo en París, abr 20, 2017. Un policía murió el jueves y otro resultó herido en un tiroteo en el centro de París, un evento que el organismo de seguridad dijo que podría tratarse de un "acto terrorista".Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A man that Belgian authorities had flagged to their French counterparts over possible involvement in Thursday's Paris shootings turned himself into police in Belgium's northern city of Antwerp, news agency Belga said on Friday.

Speaking on France's Europe 1 radio after the shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and brought to the attention of French authorities.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott

