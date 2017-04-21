Man flagged over possible link to Paris shootings turned himself in - Belga agency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A man that Belgian authorities had flagged to their French counterparts over possible involvement in Thursday's Paris shootings turned himself into police in Belgium's northern city of Antwerp, news agency Belga said on Friday.

Speaking on France's Europe 1 radio after the shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and brought to the attention of French authorities.