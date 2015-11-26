FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caught short, Belgian army borrows American body armor
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

Caught short, Belgian army borrows American body armor

Belgian soldiers patrol Brussels' Grand Place during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium borrowed American body armor to protect troops ordered onto the streets of Brussels this week to confront a perceived threat from Islamic State to mount attacks similar to those in Paris.

Explaining that it lacked modern lightweight armor for all the troops patrolling outside metro stations and other key sites in the capital, the Belgian armed forces said in a statement on Thursday that they had borrowed an unspecified number of bullet-proof vests from U.S. military installations in Belgium.

There was enough older, heavier body armor for all soldiers deployed in Brussels but its weight made it less practical: “The American authorities are showing, through this loan of supplies, their support for our country ... in these difficult times,” the armed forces added.

The Belgium government and security services have faced accusations at home and abroad for not devoting enough resources to combating Islamist radicals and preparing for possible attacks -- criticisms the authorities reject.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.