FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nearly 1000 people denied entry to France since attacks: minister
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 1000 people denied entry to France since attacks: minister

Mounted French Republican Guards patrol under the Eiffel Tower as the French capital remains under a high security alert following recent fatal shootings and ahead of the World Climate Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 people have been denied entry to France since the government tightened border controls under a state of emergency following the Nov. 13 attacks, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Under the three-month state of emergency, public demonstrations have been banned, police have greater powers of search and surveillance while border checks have been boosted.

“Since we brought back border controls, nearly 1,000 people have been denied entry to the national territory because of the risk they represented,” Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said in a speech in Strasbourg.

He said 4,000 individuals had been questioned at 285 border control points following the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State.

He said since the state of emergency started, French police have searched 2,000 houses, detained 212 people for questioning, started 250 judicial procedures and put 312 people under house arrest. Police have also confiscated 318 weapons, including 31 military-grade arms.

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke/Jermey Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.