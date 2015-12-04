Militant network behind Paris attack has links to people in Britain: WSJ

(Reuters) - The militant network behind last month’s attacks in Paris has links to people in Britain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Western officials.

Several people suspected of having connections to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the Islamic State militant and alleged ringleader of the Nov. 13 attacks, are based in Britain, according to two Western officials, the Journal reported.

The officials told the Journal those people, including some of Moroccan heritage, are based in the Birmingham area, about 120 miles (190 km) northeast of London.