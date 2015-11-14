At least one Briton killed in Paris attacks, more fatalities feared

LONDON (Reuters) - At least one Briton was killed in Friday night’s attacks in Paris, and officials fear there will be a handful of British fatalities, a British government source said on Saturday.

“The picture is still unclear. We know of one death already, we fear there may be a handful of British fatalities and about the same number are being treated for their injuries in hospital,” a British government source said.

”Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support them at this tragic time,” the source said.