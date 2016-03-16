Belgian TV says two suspects held after Brussels shooting

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian private broadcaster VTM said on Wednesday that two suspects have been detained after a shooting during a house raid in Brussels linked to investigations into November’s Islamist attacks in Paris.

VTM cited no source and the judicial authority could not immediately available for comment.

Belgian media had reported that police were searching for two suspects who fled when officers killed an unidentified armed person after four police had been wounded on Tuesday during what investigators had expected to be a routine search.