French police participating in Belgium police raid: minister
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 3:38 PM / a year ago

French police participating in Belgium police raid: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - French police are taking part in an operation with their Belgian counterparts in Brussels as they hunt a gunman who wounded officers during a raid linked to November’s Islamist militant attacks in Paris, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

“It was in the context of a raid. A team made up of Belgian and French police officers intervened and came under fire - shots from heavy weapons,” Cazeneuve said at a news conference in Ivory Coast.

Reporting By Ange Aboa; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
