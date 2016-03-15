French police participating in Belgium police raid: minister

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - French police are taking part in an operation with their Belgian counterparts in Brussels as they hunt a gunman who wounded officers during a raid linked to November’s Islamist militant attacks in Paris, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

“It was in the context of a raid. A team made up of Belgian and French police officers intervened and came under fire - shots from heavy weapons,” Cazeneuve said at a news conference in Ivory Coast.