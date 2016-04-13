Belgium releases three people held on Tuesday over Paris attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors said three people detained on Tuesday in Brussels over November’s deadly attacks in Paris were released by a judge on Wednesday.

The three were taken in for questioning after a home search related to the Paris attacks in the Brussels district of Uccle, prosecutors said, without stating what they had suspected the three of doing or what was found during the search.

The investigation into the Jihadist attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people on November 13, has revealed an extensive militant cell, some of whose members were also involved in the Brussels bombings of March 22.