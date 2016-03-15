Belgian police operation continues in Brussels: PM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police are continuing an operation in Brussels after four officers, including a French policewoman, were lightly wounded in a raid on an apartment, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference on Tuesday.

He gave no details of the operation, begun around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), and did not confirm Belgian media reports that one suspect was killed and two others were at large.

Other ministers said two of the four injured officers had been released from hospital and stressed that the raid, linked to investigations into November’s Islamist attacks on Paris, had not been expected to reveal much evidence. The presence of French forces at the scene was a coincidence, one minister said.