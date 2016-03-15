FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One person killed in Brussels police raid: prosecutor
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

One person killed in Brussels police raid: prosecutor

Masked Belgian police secure the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A suspect armed with an assault rifle was killed by police during a raid in Brussels on Tuesday linked to November’s Islamist attacks in Paris, Belgian federal prosecutors office said.

When officers went to search an apartment in the south of the city, “one or more people immediately opened fire on police the moment the door was opened by the security forces”, it said in a statement.

Some five hours later, it added, police stormed the building and “a suspect armed with a Kalashnikov was killed”.

The prosecutors did not say what may have happened to other suspects, adding that searches were continuing.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
