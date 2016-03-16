Belgium identifies killed gunman as Algerian, detains two others

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The gunman shot dead on Tuesday in Brussels following a raid linked to investigations into the Paris attacks was Mohamed Belkaid, a 35-year-old Algerian living illegally in Belgium, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

They said they were also holding two men, one who had been admitted to hospital near Brussels with a broken leg, and were still assessing whether they were connected to the shooting.

A police sniper shot dead the Algerian, who had an assault rifle, after four officers were wounded on Tuesday during what investigators had expected to be a routine search of an apartment in the south of the Belgian capital.