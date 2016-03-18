FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One wounded, possibly dead, in Molenbeek raid - Belgian media, no confirmation
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 4:28 PM / a year ago

One wounded, possibly dead, in Molenbeek raid - Belgian media, no confirmation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - One person was wounded and possibly killed during a police raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on Friday, Belgian newspaper L‘Echo and broadcaster RTL said.

RTL said one of its journalists had seen a person fall to the ground and was possibly dead.

Police could not be reached for comment.

Belgian federal prosecutors on Friday confirmed that they found the fingerprints of a key suspect of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks in a Brussels raid on Tuesday.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.