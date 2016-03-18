One wounded, possibly dead, in Molenbeek raid - Belgian media, no confirmation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - One person was wounded and possibly killed during a police raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on Friday, Belgian newspaper L‘Echo and broadcaster RTL said.

RTL said one of its journalists had seen a person fall to the ground and was possibly dead.

Police could not be reached for comment.

Belgian federal prosecutors on Friday confirmed that they found the fingerprints of a key suspect of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks in a Brussels raid on Tuesday.