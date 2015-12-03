One of Paris attack organizers passed through Budapest: Hungarian govt

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - One of the main organizers of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks passed through Budapest beforehand, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The man traveled through Budapest’s eastern railway station, Janos Lazar told reporters, without naming him or saying exactly when he visited the city.

“I can confirm that ... based on current information of the Hungarian secret services, one of the chief organizers of the Paris attack ... had been in Budapest,” he added.

Investigators across Europe are piecing together exactly who did what and when in the attacks that killed 130 people in bars, restaurants, a soccer stadium and concert hall no Nov. 13.

They have launched a hunt to find Salah Abdeslam who is suspected of being the eighth attacker mentioned by Islamic State when it claimed responsibility. Seven other attackers died in the assault.

Another, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, believed to have traveled through eastern Europe on his way to France, was killed in a police raid on a flat in north Paris the following week.

A French judicial source said on Wednesday that Abdeslam had gone to Hungary in September to pick up two men that investigators could have been two members of the team involved in the attacks.

The source said Abdeslam was stopped in a car rented in Belgium by police on the Austrian border before entering Hungary.