UK's Cameron says Paris attack 'sickening', says press freedom must be defended
January 7, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron says Paris attack 'sickening', says press freedom must be defended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Policemen inspect the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday condemned an attack on the Paris offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as “sickening” and said Britain stood with France in the fight against terror.

Eleven people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting at the publication, already the target of a fire bombing in 2011 after publishing cartoons deriding Prophet Mohammad on its cover, a police spokesman said.

“The murders in Paris are sickening. We stand with the French people in the fight against terror and defending the freedom of the press,” Cameron said in a statement on his official Twitter feed.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
