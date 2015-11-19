French PM Valls says chemical warfare risk not ruled out

PARIS (Reuters) - France could face the risk of chemical or bacterial warfare in its fight against Islamist militants, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

“We must not rule anything out. I say it with all the precautions needed. But we know and bear in mind that there is also a risk of chemical or bacteriological weapons,” Valls told parliament.

“The macabre imagination of the masterminds is limitless,” he said in a speech in the lower house of parliament meant to gain approval to an extension of the state of emergency.