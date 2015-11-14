About 140 people killed in Paris attacks: city hall official

PARIS (Reuters) - About 100 people were killed in the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris and 40 others have died in other locations in and around Paris in a militant attack, an official at Paris City hall said on Saturday.

Gunmen and bombers attacked busy restaurants, bars and a concert hall at locations around Paris on Friday evening, killing dozens of people in what a shaken President Francois Hollande described as an unprecedented terrorist attack.