Frenchman identified in Islamic State audio claim of Paris attacks

PARIS (Reuters) - The voice of a jihadist claiming Islamic State’s responsibility for last week’s attacks in Paris has been identified as a 36 year-old Frenchmen authorities believe is now in Syria, a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

The man, Fabien Clain from Toulouse, reads out a pre-written statement already published earlier this week claiming the attacks that killed 129 people and injured more than 350.

Half of the six-minute audio includes a man giving a rallying cry with music in the background calling for Muslims to “move forward” to fight the infidels “without ever capitulating,” according to the audio sent to Reuters.

Daily newspaper Le Monde, citing sources, said Clain was suspected of orchestrating a foiled attack on at least one French church in April and said he was a close friend of al-Qaeda inspired gunman Mohammed Merah, who killed seven people in March 2012.

It added that he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for having led a recruitment network to send jihadis to Iraq and left France after his release.