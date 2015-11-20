No information on Paris suspect stop-over report: Colombia

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia has no information about a media report that a person involved in the shootings and bombings of civilians in Paris landed in Bogota in July and bribed officials to be allowed passage out of the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Spanish new agency EFE reported from Bogota that a Syrian woman it identified as Al Sakhadi Seham took a connecting flight out of Bogota after a six-month stay in neighboring Ecuador.

“The attorney general’s office has no information about the transit through Colombia of people involved with the terrorist attacks in Paris,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The name Al Sakhadi Seham has not been included on lists of those French authorities said were involved in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, which killed 130 people.

Colombia did inform French authorities in July about suspicions regarding a woman who left Colombia using an Israeli passport on a flight to Stockholm with a stop-over in Paris, the statement, which did not identify the woman, said.

The French embassy in Bogota said it had no information on the case.

The EFE report cited unidentified officials from the attorney general’s office saying Colombia was working with France to establish the woman’s ties to the Paris attacks. It said she also traveled through Libya and Turkey using a stolen Israeli passport under the name Ashira Kreinger.

The ministry cannot confirm or deny the woman’s ties to the Paris attacks, the statement said.

It also said that international authorities have been told about possible immigration irregularities in Colombia following the arrests in August of seven immigration agency officials as part of an investigation into corruption.

Officials from the immigration agency and the attorney general’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

