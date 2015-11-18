U.S. House Democrats oppose Syria bill: leadership aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives oppose Republican-backed legislation that would pause the admission of refugees from Syria and Iraq and may offer an alternative measure if they cannot negotiate a bipartisan bill, an aide said.
The Democratic leadership aide told Reuters McCaul’s bill would immediately shut down the resettlement of refugees from Iraq and Syria “and severely handicap refugee resettlement in the future.”
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu