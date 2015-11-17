Up to 20 people behind Paris attacks: Top House Republican

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee said as many as 20 people could be behind the Paris attacks, he said on Tuesday.

“We believe that there’s a wider conspiracy net,” Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told CNN in an interview. He said he did not have an exact number, but “there are a lot of other individuals involved.”

Investigators have said eight attackers carried out the attacks in Paris on Friday night, and so far seven arrests have been made.