FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Up to 20 people behind Paris attacks: Top House Republican
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 17, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

Up to 20 people behind Paris attacks: Top House Republican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee said as many as 20 people could be behind the Paris attacks, he said on Tuesday.

“We believe that there’s a wider conspiracy net,” Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told CNN in an interview. He said he did not have an exact number, but “there are a lot of other individuals involved.”

Investigators have said eight attackers carried out the attacks in Paris on Friday night, and so far seven arrests have been made.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.