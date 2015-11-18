FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No 'religious test' in House bill pausing Syrian refugees: Ryan
November 18, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

No 'religious test' in House bill pausing Syrian refugees: Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan called on Congress on Wednesday to promptly pass legislation tightening controls on Syrians seeking asylum in the United States, but stressed that such a bill will not discriminate against Muslims.

“We will not have a religious test, only a security test,” Ryan, the top House Republican said in a speech to the chamber. Some Republicans have said that only Syrian Christians should be eligible for asylum in the United States.

Ryan said the legislation, if enacted, would bring a “pause” in President Barack Obama’s program allowing some Syrians fleeing war to come to the United States.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

