FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dead Brussels gunman was on Paris attacks wanted list: RTBF
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 2:32 PM / a year ago

Dead Brussels gunman was on Paris attacks wanted list: RTBF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An Algerian killed in a shootout with Brussels police this week has been identified as a man sought under an assumed name for plotting November’s Islamist attacks in Paris, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.

The gunman killed on Tuesday and named by police as Mohamed Belkaid used the name Samir Bouzid, RTBF said. “Bouzid” has been on French and Belgian wanted lists since December, when evidence emerged of him making a cash transfer from Brussels to a woman killed with other suspects in Paris five days after the attacks.

RTBF described Belkaid, known as Bouzid, as an accomplice of fugitive suspect Salah Abdeslam, whose fingerprints and DNA were found at the apartment where Belkaid was killed. The broadcaster quoted an unidentified source as saying it was “more than likely” Abdeslam had fled the scene of Tuesday’s police raid.

Investigators have declined comment beyond saying that Abdeslam’s fingerprints were found in the apartment.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.