French prosecutor denies report one killed in hostage-taking
January 9, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

French prosecutor denies report one killed in hostage-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMMARTIN-EN-GOELE, France (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor denied a radio report on Friday that at least one person had been killed in a shootout preceding a hostage-taking in an industrial zone of the town of Dammartin-en-Goele.

Police have cordoned off the northern town where the two suspects in the Charlie Hebdo killings have been identified following a massive manhunt in the woodland area nearby.

Earlier, RTL radio said at least one person had died and several were injured in a shoot-out. The Interior Ministry could not immediately confirm whether there were victims.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John

