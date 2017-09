People watch as a news ticker updates people with the news of the shooting attacks in Paris, in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday the city was on constant alert and ready for any potential attacks that may follow what U.S. security officials believe was a series of coordinated attacks on the French capital.

”Every time we see an attack like this it is a reminder to be prepared to be vigilant,” de Blasio told ABC 7 television.