France slows defense job cuts after Paris attacks
January 21, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

France slows defense job cuts after Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Wednesday that it would cut 7,500 fewer defense jobs in the period from 2015 until 2019 than previously planned in response to increased security needs even as it seeks to cut its public deficit.

French President Francois Hollande told military personnel aboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier last week that the government needed to review the rate of cuts to French military personnel in the aftermath of killings by Islamist militants in Paris.

In April 2013, France said it would cut 34,000 defense ministry jobs between 2014 and 2019, mainly through attrition.

This year, 1,500 fewer cuts than planned would take place, according to a statement from the president’s office.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said earlier on Wednesday that France would recruit thousands of extra police, spies and investigators to boost national security and intelligence.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus

