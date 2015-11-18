FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Many mourn police dog killed in St. Denis raid
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

Many mourn police dog killed in St. Denis raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The death of a police dog named Diesel during a raid in the Paris suburb of St. Denis evoked an outpouring of grief on social media on Wednesday.

The raid, which targeted the suspected Paris attack mastermind Abdelhamid Abaaoud, also resulted in the death of a woman suicide bomber and another militant.

The hashtag #JeSuisChien, which means “I am dog,” went viral and trended worldwide on Twitter Wednesday morning and trended first on Twitter in France in honor of Diesel. Other popular hashtags included #RIPDiesel, #PrayForDiesel and #JeSuisDiesel.

The French police (@PNationale) announced the 7-year old dog’s death on Twitter. The posting got more than 14,000 retweets and 5,000 likes.

Reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
