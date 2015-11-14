FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch ramp up border security, say 'at war' with Islamic State
November 14, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch ramp up border security, say 'at war' with Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands will tighten security at its borders and airports following the attacks in Paris, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday, adding the Dutch were “at war” with Islamic State, which claimed the attacks.

Speaking to reporters, Rutte said all traffic to and from France and Paris would be closely monitored, including at airports and railways stations. All security services were working at a heightened level of preparedness, he added.

“Our values and our rule of law are stronger than their fanaticism,” he said. “ISIS (Islamic State) is our enemy. We are at war with ISIS. We are not at war with a country, a belief or with Islam.”

Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet

