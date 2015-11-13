French President calls emergency cabinet meeting on attacks

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called an emergency cabinet meeting at midnight (2300 GMT) after attacks in Paris, officials said.

The Paris municipality asked Parisians in a tweet to stay home.

At least 30 people were killed in the attacks and a hostage situation was under way at a concert hall in the French capital, French media reported on Friday.

Europe 1 radio reported another shooting, at central Les Halles shopping mall.