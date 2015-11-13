FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French President calls emergency cabinet meeting on attacks
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

French President calls emergency cabinet meeting on attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called an emergency cabinet meeting at midnight (2300 GMT) after attacks in Paris, officials said.

The Paris municipality asked Parisians in a tweet to stay home.

At least 30 people were killed in the attacks and a hostage situation was under way at a concert hall in the French capital, French media reported on Friday.

Europe 1 radio reported another shooting, at central Les Halles shopping mall.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
