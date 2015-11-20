FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says EU agrees to reinforce external border controls
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

France says EU agrees to reinforce external border controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - EU countries have agreed plans for an airline passenger name registry, a clampdown on arms trafficking and tougher controls at external borders, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting with his European counterparts in Brussels, Cazeneuve said that France had won backing on the three points Paris eagerly wanted to be addressed.

“We have taken strong, operational decisions with results that have to come about before the end of the year,” Cazeneuve said on French television from Brussels.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.