France says EU agrees to reinforce external border controls

PARIS (Reuters) - EU countries have agreed plans for an airline passenger name registry, a clampdown on arms trafficking and tougher controls at external borders, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting with his European counterparts in Brussels, Cazeneuve said that France had won backing on the three points Paris eagerly wanted to be addressed.

“We have taken strong, operational decisions with results that have to come about before the end of the year,” Cazeneuve said on French television from Brussels.