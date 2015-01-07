FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU foreign ministers to discuss terrorism after Paris attack
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 7, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

EU foreign ministers to discuss terrorism after Paris attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will discuss the fight against terrorism at their next meeting after gunmen killed at least 12 people in an attack on the Paris offices of a magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, the EU said on Wednesday.

“The fight against terrorism, in all its forms, is regularly at the heart of the work of (EU) foreign ministers’ meetings. These tragic events reinforce my determination in this sense, and I will put this point on the agenda for the next foreign ministers’ meeting on January 19,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.