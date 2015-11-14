FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe to do everything it can to make France safe: leaders' statement
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

Europe to do everything it can to make France safe: leaders' statement

A woman pays her respect the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTALYA, Turkey (Reuters) - European Union governments will do everything they can to make France safe, their leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday after at least 127 people were killed in Paris as bombers and gunmen went on a deadly rampage on Friday night.

“It is an attack against us all. We will face this threat together with all necessary means and ruthless determination,” the leaders of EU governments and institutions said in a statement.

“Everything that can be done at European level to make France safe will be done. We will do what is necessary to defeat extremism, terrorism and hatred,” the statement said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.