Eurostar resumes Paris Gare du Nord check-in after security alert
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Eurostar resumes Paris Gare du Nord check-in after security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Eurostar has resumed check-in at Paris’ Gare du Nord train station after suspending it while a security alert was being investigated, it said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Check-in has now reopened,” Eurostar said on its Twitter page, adding the first train to leave would have 15-20 minutes delay.

It had said earlier on its Twitter page: “We’ve had to stop check-in for the moment while a security alert is being investigated and dealt with.”

France’s SNCF national railway operator had said on it own Twitter page that four platforms had been evacuated because of an abandoned piece of luggage.

Shares Eurotunnel (GETP.PA) were down 0.7 percent by 1045 ET, having recouped most of the earlier losses.

Paris has been on high alert since the killing of 129 people by Islamist militants on Friday.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
