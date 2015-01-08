Explosion rocks kebab shop near Mosque in east France: police source

PARIS (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a kebab shop next to a mosque in Villefrance-sur-Saone in eastern France early on Thursday morning, a police source told Reuters.

“The window was blow out by an explosion in the night. The kebab shop was adjacent to a mosque,” the source said, adding it appeared to be a criminal act.

French media reports said there were no wounded.

France was on high alert after hooded attackers on Wednesday killed 12 people at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a weekly known for lampooning Islam and other religions, in the most deadly militant attack on French soil in decades.