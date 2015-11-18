More gunfire and explosions at site of police raid in north Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - More gunfire and explosions were heard on Wednesday morning at the site of a police raid in the Saint-Denis suburb in the north of Paris.

A judicial source said earlier that police believe the suspected mastermind of Friday’s attack in the French capital, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is among those holed up in an apartment there.

French television showed images of the street in Saint-Denis where a continuous salvo of gunfire and explosions where heard.