4 months ago
France's Fillon says Russia, U.S, Europe must act together against Islamic State
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 4 months ago

France's Fillon says Russia, U.S, Europe must act together against Islamic State

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Paris, April 21, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Friday that, if elected president, he would seek to create a global coalition including the United States and Russia to fight "Islamist totalitarianism."

"My foreign policy would be focused, in priority, on destroying Islamic State," said Fillon, a conservative, who polls third or fourth ahead of Sunday's first round of France's presidential election.

"This will only be possible the day the major powers will truly act together," he said, adding: "From Washington to Moscow, I will take the initiative of an international coalition against Islamist terrorism".

Fillon, who has been criticized by rivals for his support to Russia, said: "The more the United States, Europe, Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Gulf countries are divided, the more victory against Islamist totalitarianism will be postponed."

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose

