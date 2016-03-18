FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian federal prosecutor says five people in total held in Brussels raids
March 18, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Belgian federal prosecutor says five people in total held in Brussels raids

Armed Belgian police apprehend a suspect, in this still image taken from video, in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/RTL BELGIUM via Reuters Tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s federal prosecutor said a total of five people were arrested on Friday in a four-hour police operation, including the most wanted-fugitive following the Paris Islamist attacks in November.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said in addition to Salah Abdeslam and another suspect linked to the Paris attacks, they were holding three other people, all of whom were members of the family that had sheltered Abdeslam.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Jan Strupczewski and Barbara Lewis

