Belgian federal prosecutor says five people in total held in Brussels raids

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s federal prosecutor said a total of five people were arrested on Friday in a four-hour police operation, including the most wanted-fugitive following the Paris Islamist attacks in November.
A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said in addition to Salah Abdeslam and another suspect linked to the Paris attacks, they were holding three other people, all of whom were members of the family that had sheltered Abdeslam.
Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Jan Strupczewski and Barbara Lewis