German police ending search operation for Paris attack suspect

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police are wrapping up a search operation for Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and have found no evidence that he was in the area, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Police had earlier received a tip-off from someone who thought they might have seen Abdeslam near Minden, west of Hanover.

“Our operation is now in the final stages. The suspicion has not been confirmed,” the spokeswoman said. “There is no indication that Salah Abdeslam was present in the area. No arrests have been made.”