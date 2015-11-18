FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany holds special security cabinet meeting: government sources
November 18, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Germany holds special security cabinet meeting: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her top ministers will hold a special meeting on security issues on Wednesday after an international soccer match was canceled on Tuesday evening on fears of a planned attack, two government sources said.

The talks, which will probably also include intelligence chiefs, will take place after a regular full cabinet meeting. Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has canceled several other engagements to attend.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen; writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

