Germany's Merkel says deeply shaken by attacks in Paris

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Saturday that she was deeply shaken by a series of attacks in Paris that French media said had killed at least 60 people.

“I am deeply shaken by the news and pictures that are reaching us from Paris. My thoughts in these hours are with the victims of what appears to be a terrorist attack, as well as with their relatives and all people in Paris,” she said in a statement.

“The German government is in contact with the French government and has passed on a message of sympathy and solidarity from the German people,” Merkel added.