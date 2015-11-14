FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany heightens security measures, minister warns of more extremists
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

Germany heightens security measures, minister warns of more extremists

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere writes in the book of condolences at the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015, after gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium at locations across Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More extremists could be on the run in Germany after the deadly attacks in Paris, German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said on Saturday, adding German authorities had increased security measures at public places such as train stations.

De Maiziere also confirmed German police had contacted French authorities after arresting a man from Montenegro in Bavaria on Nov. 5, who was apparently heading to Paris in a car carrying guns and explosives.

He said the arrested man had a Paris address as a destination in his car’s navigation system, but that would not necessarily mean he was an accomplice of the attackers. He gave no specific reason for believing more extremists could be at large in Germany.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s security cabinet in Berlin, de Maiziere said it was not known yet if the eight known perpetrators from the Paris attacks had accomplices.

Since last night, German authorities had been advised to implement measures to heighten security, such as stricter controls for air and train travel, the minister said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.